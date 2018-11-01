Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-01 09:30:18 -0500') }}

Hoosier Daily: November 1

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU head coach Archie Miller and the Hoosiers host Southern Indiana tonight for an exhibition.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"We'll look at him tomorrow, maybe more between 12 and 15 minutes. Conditioning is a big thing for him right now, being able to just consistently being able to get up-and-down for two to two and a half minutes before we have to get him out, just due to the fact his conditioning is nowhere near."
— IU head coach Archie Miller and the progress of forward De'Ron Davis.

Headlines:

· IU BASKETBALL: Indiana has final tune-up before opener, via CNHI - LINK

· Romeo Langford brings hope to Indiana in Archie Miller's second season, via Courier-Journal - LINK

· Hoosiers’ 1st shot comes in lone exhibition, via HSR - LINK

----

