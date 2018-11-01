Hoosier Daily: November 1
Tweets of the Day
.@j_hunter35 with the 🥇#IUBB pic.twitter.com/itX1XB1Wye— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 31, 2018
Dressed as the Black Panther, @VicOladipo has arrived at MSG for Halloween hoops action! @Pacers vs. @nyknicks at 8:00pm/et on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/PUv0sr91bO— NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2018
Quote of the Day
"We'll look at him tomorrow, maybe more between 12 and 15 minutes. Conditioning is a big thing for him right now, being able to just consistently being able to get up-and-down for two to two and a half minutes before we have to get him out, just due to the fact his conditioning is nowhere near."
— IU head coach Archie Miller and the progress of forward De'Ron Davis.
Headlines:
· IU BASKETBALL: Indiana has final tune-up before opener, via CNHI - LINK
· Romeo Langford brings hope to Indiana in Archie Miller's second season, via Courier-Journal - LINK
· Hoosiers’ 1st shot comes in lone exhibition, via HSR - LINK
----
