In today's daily newsstand, TheHoosier.com looks at what media members are saying from both sides the day after the game, followed by our usual Hoosier Daily features.

Mike Miller, HSR: Langford scores 19, leads IU to season-opening win

While Langford waited 10 minutes and 18 seconds for the first field goal of his college career to fall, he affected the game in other ways. He was a willing passer, feeding others before he even fed himself. He was a conduit for IU’s offensive flow, opening looks for others through his ability to drive and attack.

Most of all, he was as advertised.

Langford eventually got his points, pouring in a game-high 19, in Indiana’s 104-55 victory over Chicago State on Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. But it was his ability to showcase himself as a complete playmaker that bodes well for IU’s offensive upside.

“If you look at the first four minutes, he probably had three to five passes (that were) unselfish plays on kickouts, drives to pass, looking for the bigs,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “I thought he got off to a really good start passing the ball, which helped our team.”

Indeed, Langford seemed to to switch into pass-first mode early. He didn’t force anything, and he didn’t take shots just to take them. Although Indiana (1-0) needs Langford to score in bunches, it also needs him and his mere presence to put others in positions to succeed.

During the first 10 minutes of the first half, Langford did so with aplomb.

Terry Hutchens, CNHI: Langford scores 17 in first half

For an opening game, Miller was pleased with much of the effort but thought the Hoosiers struggled a bit on the defensive end. Still, IU did allow Chicago State to shoot just 24 percent from the field in the second half and 32 percent overall.

"I didn't think from our staff's perspective we had a real good feel defensively on what we were doing out there,'' Miller said. "I just wasn't happy regardless of the score with our defense and what we were trying to do.''

Fitzner said that was a point Miller made in the locker room after the game, too.

"I think that's definitely an area we need to improve in,'' said Fitzner, a fifth-year senior graduate transfer. "Coach talked about that after the game. I think we can do a lot better defensively, be tougher. They ran some stuff that we haven't seen before. So we've got to do a better job of adjusting to that.''

Indiana held a commanding 52-33 edge on the boards and a 54-24 edge on points in the paint. IU also had an 18-8 advantage on second-chance points.

Cameron Drummond, IDS: Archie Miller focuses on defensive shortcomings in season-opening win for IU men's basketball

Langford said he didn't feel any pressure before his first regular season game in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and that he stayed focused on making the right basketball plays.

"I thought in general in the first half he was very efficient," Miller said.

The return of junior guard Devonte Green from a thigh injury meant that IU used Green, freshman Rob Phinisee and Langford at the guard position with each player bringing a different ability to the court.

Langford said Green was a good scorer and Phinisee specializes in passing the ball well. The trio played more than 20 minutes in the game and each player had a plus/minus of at least +27, but Green was inconsistent shooting the ball, going five of 12 on field goals and leading the team with four turnovers.

Langford said he worked in practice during the week on advance passes, which allow IU to move the ball quicker and further up the court on offense to get easier shot attempts.

But Langford also wasn't immune from the free throw shooting issues that plagued IU in the game. The Hoosiers made only 19 of their 33 foul shots, and Langford madejust five of his 11 attempts from the charity stripe.

"At the end of the day it's black and white," Miller said. "You make them or you don't make them."

Murphy Wheeler, IDS: COLUMN: Juwan Morgan remains IU's under appreciated star

IU senior forward Juwan Morgan was the last one in line.

As he and his Hoosier teammates ran out single file, one-by-one Tuesday night onto the court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to warm up before their season-opening matchup with Chicago State, Morgan stood patiently in the back.

When it was his turn to show his face in front of the hollering home crowd, Morgan took an extra second to clinch his fists, blow a puff of air into both of his palms and then beat his chest twice before finally trotting out on the floor.

This was his last first time.