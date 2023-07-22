Three United States senators circulated a drafted bill of federal legislation this called the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act. The bill is designed to protect athletes' economic opportunities, health and education rights. In addition, it would preempt current state NIL laws.

The proposed law would create the College Athletics Corporation (CAC), which would enforce rules and standards to protect athletes who enter into NIL agreements. The law would provide protections to the following among other details:

- Athletes would be allowed to have agents who would need to be CAC certified and schools would not be able to represent athletes

- Athletes making more than $1,000 per year would need to disclose the endorsements to a specific employee at their university. But the NIL deals would not be public knowledge.