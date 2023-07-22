HOOSIER DAILY: NIL bill drafted, Kliavkoff speaks, SEC polls are in
NIL BILL IS DRAFTED
Three United States senators circulated a drafted bill of federal legislation this called the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act. The bill is designed to protect athletes' economic opportunities, health and education rights. In addition, it would preempt current state NIL laws.
The proposed law would create the College Athletics Corporation (CAC), which would enforce rules and standards to protect athletes who enter into NIL agreements. The law would provide protections to the following among other details:
- Athletes would be allowed to have agents who would need to be CAC certified and schools would not be able to represent athletes
- Athletes making more than $1,000 per year would need to disclose the endorsements to a specific employee at their university. But the NIL deals would not be public knowledge.
GEORGE KLIAVKOFF SPEAKS ON LACK OF MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL
The Pac-12 held the league's football media day on Friday, creating the first opportunity for the press to question conference commissioner George Kliavkoff on his near year-long TV contract negotiations.
At one point Friday, he said, "We're not announcing a deal on purpose today because I want the focus to be on football." Later, when asked if a deal had been completed, he responded with, "I think you're reading too much into that."
Pac-12 expansion was also a topic on Friday, especially with the recent snafu with Sand Diego State informing the Mountain West it intended to leave the conference, only for the Mountain West to welcome them back weeks later.
“We’ve never given anyone an indication that anything would be different than the sequence, which is, get our media rights deal done, grant of rights signed, then we’ll consider expansion," Kliavkoff said.
SEC POLL RELEASED
The preseason SEC poll became public on Friday, and the back-to-back national champion Georiga Bulldogs are picked to finish atop the conference for a second-straight season after winning the league crown last year while going 15-0.
Georiga received 181 votes to win the conference with Alabama finishing second at 62 total votes. The Crimson Tide narrowly were votes as SEC West favorite over LSU. The Tide had 1899 total points to LSU's 1838.
SEC East Projected Finish
1. Georiga
2. Tennessee
3. South Carolina
4. Kentucky
5. Florida
6. Missouri
7. Vanderbilt
SEC West Projected Finish
1. Alabama
2. LSU
3. Texas A&M
4. Ole Miss
5. Arkansas
6. Auburn
7. Mississippi State
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE