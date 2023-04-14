There's a lot of news in college sports every day, so TheHoosier's Alec Busse breaks down some of the day's biggest stories

On Thursday, the NCAA announced a significant rule change in how it governs official and unofficial visits. Prospects are no longer going to be restricted to five official visits during their recruiting process. However, they will only be able to take one official visit to each school unless there is a coaching change.

For young people considering where to go to college, visits to campus — both official and unofficial — are an integral part of the decision-making process,” said Lynda Tealer, executive associate athletics director at Florida and chair of the Division I Council. “This was an opportunity to modernize NCAA rules in a way that provides greater and more meaningful opportunities for prospects going through the recruitment process.”

Starting in August, prospects have an opportunity to see more campuses with no expenses for their families, which could lead to more prospects being nationally recruited and more visits being taken. As a result, more drama could occur in the recruitment of high school athletes.

Official visits are paid for by schools, but unofficial visits are paid for by prospects and their families.

This move is another move the NCAA is making to provide athletes with more power joining shifts in legislation regarding transfer legislation and the implementation of NIL.