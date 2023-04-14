HOOSIER DAILY: New recruiting rule changes, IU vs. Vols, new hoops offer
There's a lot of news in college sports every day, so TheHoosier's Alec Busse breaks down some of the day's biggest stories
MAJOR CHANGE IN RECRUITING RULES
On Thursday, the NCAA announced a significant rule change in how it governs official and unofficial visits. Prospects are no longer going to be restricted to five official visits during their recruiting process. However, they will only be able to take one official visit to each school unless there is a coaching change.
For young people considering where to go to college, visits to campus — both official and unofficial — are an integral part of the decision-making process,” said Lynda Tealer, executive associate athletics director at Florida and chair of the Division I Council. “This was an opportunity to modernize NCAA rules in a way that provides greater and more meaningful opportunities for prospects going through the recruitment process.”
Starting in August, prospects have an opportunity to see more campuses with no expenses for their families, which could lead to more prospects being nationally recruited and more visits being taken. As a result, more drama could occur in the recruitment of high school athletes.
Official visits are paid for by schools, but unofficial visits are paid for by prospects and their families.
This move is another move the NCAA is making to provide athletes with more power joining shifts in legislation regarding transfer legislation and the implementation of NIL.
HOOSIERS, VOLUNTEERS BATTLING FOR TRANSFERS
This weekend Tennessee is hosting a pair of transfers that are high on Indiana's wish list. Both Dalton Knecht and Chris Ledlum are visiting Knoxville, Tenn., this weekend, as first reported by Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel.
Ledlum averaged close to 19 points a game last season at Harvard and was a first-team All-Ivy League selection. Knecht is atop the Hoosier's transfer recruiting board. He's a lights-out shooter, making over 38 percent of his 3-pointers from a year ago. He's a dynamic athlete that has the ability to facility and score at all three levels, which helped him earn second-team honors in the Big Sky last season.
Knecht hasn't been to Indiana's campus, but Ledlum has. However, Knecht and Indiana's coaching staff have had an extensive Zoom conversation. Ledlum is scheduled to be in Knoxville Thursday-Saturday. Knecht, meanwhile, is at Tennessee from Friday-Sunday.
Indiana has already added two transfers this offseason with bigs Payton Sparks (Ball State) and Kel'el Ware (Oregon) committing to the Hoosiers.
HOOSIERS OFFER 2024 FOUR STAR
On Wednesday, Indiana offered top 50 class of 2024 prospect VJ Edgecombe of Long Island City, New York. Indiana is the 10th scholarship for the 6-foot-5 four-star prospect who has received interest from Georgia Tech, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi St, Ohio State, St. John's, Villanova and Wake Forest.
A native of the Bahamas, Edgecombe averaged 17.4 points per game and 5.4 rebounds with 2.0 steals as a junior. He is a quality athlete with impressive length, which helped him record 1.6 blocks per game.
