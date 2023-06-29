There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

The NCAA Division I Council announced new guidelines for various topics on Wednesday, including sports gambling reinstatement and transfer windows.

In the announcement, the NCAA said that all gambling-related violations occurring on or after May 2 will result in a new set of guidelines being followed. Athletes who knowingly influence the outcome of a game or provide information to other gamblers will potentially face loss of eligibility.

If an athlete wagers on their own sport, but not a game they're participating in, an education on sports gambling is required as a condition of reinstatement. Dollar figures of wagers on non-college athletics will be taken into consideration with the dollar figure wagered.

The committee also announced plans to reduce the transfer window from 60 days to 30 days. The committee said that "data from the past year indicate that most student-athletes enter the Transfer Portal at the beginning of the transfer window."

A final vote on the proposals from the committee will come in October.