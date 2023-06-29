News More News
HOOSIER DAILY: New NCAA DI guidelines, ACC-SEC Challenge games announced

Alec Busse • TheHoosier
Associate Publisher
@alec_busse
Alec Busse is the associate publisher of the Hoosier, the Indiana Rivals website. Alec is the lead reporter for Indiana football and men's basketball for the Hoosier and coordinates all content.

There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

NEW NCAA DIVISION I COUNCIL GUIDELINES

The NCAA Division I Council announced new guidelines for various topics on Wednesday, including sports gambling reinstatement and transfer windows.

In the announcement, the NCAA said that all gambling-related violations occurring on or after May 2 will result in a new set of guidelines being followed. Athletes who knowingly influence the outcome of a game or provide information to other gamblers will potentially face loss of eligibility.

If an athlete wagers on their own sport, but not a game they're participating in, an education on sports gambling is required as a condition of reinstatement. Dollar figures of wagers on non-college athletics will be taken into consideration with the dollar figure wagered.

The committee also announced plans to reduce the transfer window from 60 days to 30 days. The committee said that "data from the past year indicate that most student-athletes enter the Transfer Portal at the beginning of the transfer window."

A final vote on the proposals from the committee will come in October.

ACC-SEC CHALLENGE OPPONENTS ANNOUNCED

With the Big Ten no longer having a broadcast agreement with ESPN beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, the ACC found a new partner, the SEC, for an annual conference-wide challenge.

The leagues announced the games on Wednesday for the Nov. 28-29 contest.

November 28 games:

- Syracuse vs. LSU

- Pitt vs. Missouri

- Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State

- Notre Dame at South Carolina

- Miami at Kentucky

- NC State at Ole Miss

- Clemson at Alabama

November 29 games:

- North Carolina vs. Tennessee

- Virginia vs. Texas A&M

- Wake Forest vs. Florida

- Duke at Arkansas

- Virginia Tech at Auburn

- Florida State vs. Georiga

- Boston College at Vanderbilt

NEW MEXICO STATE BASKETBALL PLAYERS SETTLE HAZING LAWSUIT

Former New Mexico State basketball players who filed suit alleging they were sexually assaulted as part of a hazing event have settled the case, according to their attorney.

Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu sued three players on the team alleging they were assaulted and accused coaches of knowing of the assaults but not doing anything about the events.

"The important thing was getting a settlement that reasonably compensates them and allows them to put this matter behind them, and helps them to move on," attorney Joleen Youngers said. "Because a lawsuit like this can end up being a second victimization, where they have to go through months, if not years, of dealing with all the issues."

The lawsuit was filed two months after New Mexico State canceled the rest of their season shortly after Benjamin brought the issue to campus police, which the school later determined as hazing violations.

