The NCAA said on Tuesday that the organization's rules on NIL take precedence over state laws that often contradict rules the NCAA has set.

“The Association has been clear and maintains that schools must adhere to NCAA legislation (or policy) when it conflicts with permissive state laws,” read a memo sent by Stan Wilcox, the NCAA executive vice president of regulatory affairs to schools. “In other words, if a state law permits certain institutional action and NCAA legislation prohibits the same action, institutions must follow NCAA legislation.”

The NCAA's memo comes at a time when many state legislatures are signing laws stating that schools should follow state laws instead of NCAA rules. Many of the state laws now allow more direct involvement from schools in the athletes' NIL ventures.

"NCAA rules are adopted by member schools,” the memo stated. “It is not fair to those schools who follow the rules to not enforce rules against those who choose not to do so," the memo said. ... "Unless and until the membership changes a particular rule, all schools, as part of a voluntary membership, are required to comply.”