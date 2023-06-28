HOOSIER DAILY: NCAA says schools must follow NIL rules, NLI changes
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
NCAA: SCHOOLS MUST FOLLOW RULES OVER STATE LAWS
The NCAA said on Tuesday that the organization's rules on NIL take precedence over state laws that often contradict rules the NCAA has set.
“The Association has been clear and maintains that schools must adhere to NCAA legislation (or policy) when it conflicts with permissive state laws,” read a memo sent by Stan Wilcox, the NCAA executive vice president of regulatory affairs to schools. “In other words, if a state law permits certain institutional action and NCAA legislation prohibits the same action, institutions must follow NCAA legislation.”
The NCAA's memo comes at a time when many state legislatures are signing laws stating that schools should follow state laws instead of NCAA rules. Many of the state laws now allow more direct involvement from schools in the athletes' NIL ventures.
"NCAA rules are adopted by member schools,” the memo stated. “It is not fair to those schools who follow the rules to not enforce rules against those who choose not to do so," the memo said. ... "Unless and until the membership changes a particular rule, all schools, as part of a voluntary membership, are required to comply.”
CHANGES COMING TO NLI RULES
Rules changes are coming to the national letter of intent program, according to Nicole Auerbach.
Among the rule changes, no penalty will apply if the athlete requests a release from the NLI because of a coaching change. In addition, a penalty will not apply if the athlete leaves the school after a semester.
Four-year transfers are also allowed to sign a NLI after entering the transfer portal. A signed NLI would make it against the rules for other schools to recruit said athlete. The athlete does not have to sign a NLI upon transferring.
Currently, athletes are subject to losing one year of competition if the school does not grant a complete release from the NLI, which can happen.
The rule changes begin in 2024-25.
IOWA'S RECRUITING RUN
Iowa's 2024 recruiting class is rising in the national rankings following a string of commitments early this week.
The Hawkeyes have landed three prospects since Monday, including two offensive pieces. Tight end Gavin Hoffman committed to the Hawkeyes on Tuesday and receiver Reece Vander Zee from Rock Rapids, Iowa, also committed. Defensive end Devan Kennedy from Phoenix committed on Monday. All three prospects are three-stars.
Iowa has the No. 9 ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten, one spot behind Purdue in the league's rankings. Illinois is right behind Iowa, but has two fewer commitments than the Hawkeyes.
However, by average star ranking, Iowa ranks sixth in the Big Ten behind the league's best programs, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Wisconsin. Michigan State, with nine commits, ranks slightly ahead of the Hawkeyes in average star ranking.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE