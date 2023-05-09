HOOSIER DAILY: More gambling investigations, Kern wins again
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.
IOWA, IOWA STATE UNDER GAMBLING INVESTIGATION
There are 41 athletes at Iowa and Iowa State under investigation for online sports betting, the two school's athletic departments announced on Monday.
The Hawkeyes have 26 athletes from five sports being investigated and Iowa State has 15 athletes from three sports being looked at. Iowa has involved an outside firm to investigate and both universities are governed by the same Board of Regents.
“The Board of Regents is aware of concerns related to online gambling involving individuals associated with the University of Iowa and Iowa State University,” the regents said in a statement. “The Board of Regents and the universities will fully cooperate with any investigations related to these concerns. We are closely monitoring the situation and have confidence that University administrators at each institution will take all necessary steps to ensure ongoing compliance.”
Four Iowa baseball players were withheld from a weekend series against Ohio State last weekend, including star Keaton Anthony. The program announced that the players were missing the series saying, "Due to potential NCAA violation, we withheld some student-athletes from competitions. We will have no additional comments as this is an ongoing investigation."
Iowa legalized online sports gambling in 2019 for individuals who are at least 21 years old. The NCAA doesn't allow athletes or other athletic department personnel to participate in sports gambling.
The investigation at Iowa comes less than a week after Alabama fired its baseball coach Brad Bohannon for alleged involvement in a gambling situation with the Crimson Tide's game(s) vs. No. 1 LSU.
KERN WINS sixth B1G HONOR
For the third straight week Indiana freshman Tayrn Kern was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, it's here sixth total Big Ten honor this season.
In the Hoosiers' weekend sweep of Michigan State, Kern hit an astounding .714 with five hits and two walks. She also scored six runs. Three of Kern's five hits were doubles, contributing to a slugging percentage of 1.571 and an OPS of 2.371 vs the Spartans.
Kern leads the Big Ten in slugging percentage, OPS, RBI, home runs, runs scored, walks and hit by bitched. She's third in the conference in batting average and has reached base in 47 straight games.
HUGGINS IN HOT WATER
Monday afternoon, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins appeared on a radio show in Cincinnati and used the same homophobic slur twice. He later apologized in a statement.
"Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University," Huggins said. "During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”
Huggins used the slur in response to a question about Xavier University, his former arch-rival from his coaching days at Cincinnati (1989-2005).
“Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our University values," West Virginia Athletics said in a statement on Monday. "Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the University and its athletics department.”
