There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.

There are 41 athletes at Iowa and Iowa State under investigation for online sports betting, the two school's athletic departments announced on Monday.

The Hawkeyes have 26 athletes from five sports being investigated and Iowa State has 15 athletes from three sports being looked at. Iowa has involved an outside firm to investigate and both universities are governed by the same Board of Regents.

“The Board of Regents is aware of concerns related to online gambling involving individuals associated with the University of Iowa and Iowa State University,” the regents said in a statement. “The Board of Regents and the universities will fully cooperate with any investigations related to these concerns. We are closely monitoring the situation and have confidence that University administrators at each institution will take all necessary steps to ensure ongoing compliance.”

Four Iowa baseball players were withheld from a weekend series against Ohio State last weekend, including star Keaton Anthony. The program announced that the players were missing the series saying, "Due to potential NCAA violation, we withheld some student-athletes from competitions. We will have no additional comments as this is an ongoing investigation."

Iowa legalized online sports gambling in 2019 for individuals who are at least 21 years old. The NCAA doesn't allow athletes or other athletic department personnel to participate in sports gambling.

The investigation at Iowa comes less than a week after Alabama fired its baseball coach Brad Bohannon for alleged involvement in a gambling situation with the Crimson Tide's game(s) vs. No. 1 LSU.