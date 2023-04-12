There's a lot of news in college sports every day, so TheHoosier's Alec Busse breaks down some of the day's biggest stories

NEW FOOTBALL SCHOLARSHIP OFFER

On Monday, Indiana offered Class of 2025 four-star wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. of Zionsville, Ind. Hilton has seven total scholarship offers including Power 5 scholarships from Kentucky, Miami, Louisville, and Purdue. On Tuesday, Hilton earned his second scholarship offer from an SEC school with Lane Kiffin and Ole MIss extending an offer. Hilton has taken a couple of visits, too. He was at Ohio State for practice in early March and has also visited Purdue where wide receivers coach Cory Patterson is taking a lead role in Hilton's recruitment. Ohio State wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is recruiting Hilton for the Buckeyes. Kevin Wright and Anthony Tucker are the coaches recruiting Hilton most for the Hoosiers. At 6-foot and 175 pounds, Hilton still has some developing to do physically to play the Power 5 level. But he still has a couple more years of high football to play where he has already shown some impressive route running, ball tracking and speed.

SOFTBALL BEATS LOUISVILLE, COPELAND REACHES MILESTONE

On Tuesday, Indiana softball beat Louisville 10-5 with the Hoosiers scoring at least one run in every inning except the fourth inning. In addition to the dominant win, sophomore pitcher Brianna Copeland recorded her 100th strikeout of the season. With the win, the No. 24 ranked Hoosiers improved to 31-11 on the season and 9-2 in the Big Ten, which is good enough for second place behind only Northwestern (24-9, 9-1). Indiana plays against Notre Dame tonight at 5:00 before playing a weekend series against Nebraska this weekend. The Cornhuskers are in fifth place in the Big Ten, holding a 7-4 record.

BASEBALL STAYS HOT, BATS HOTTER VS. BALL STATE