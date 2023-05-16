There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

MEN'S GOLF TIED FOR SEVENTH IN THE AUBURN REGIONAL

The Indiana men's golf team began competing in the NCAA Tournament on Monday in the Auburn regional and shot a 297 (+9) after the first round, with them tied for seventh place. Drew Salyers had the best opening round for Indiana shooting a 72 even par. Mitch Davis is tied for 26th after the first round after shooting a 74. "We played solid and put ourselves in position," head coach Mike Mayer said. "We are right where we need to be to make a run tomorrow."

PYNE IS B1G PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Sophomore Josh Pyne was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday after slashing .588/1.235/.667 in the Hoosiers' four games last weekend. In total, Pyne had 10 hits, nine runs scored and 14 RBI for Indiana. Pyne started all four games at third base last week and had an extra-base hit in each contest while also playing perfect defense with zero errors. In the series-sweeping win over Purdue on Sunday, Pyne went 3-for-4 at the paly and had a home run to go along with four RBI. He had three RBI in IU's win over Purdue on Saturday and raced to third base for a triple. Indiana is back in action vs. Evansville on Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m.

MARSHALL IS B1G CHAMP AGAIN