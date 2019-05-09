News More News
Hoosier Daily: May 9

Jon Sauber
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers have two remaining open scholarships. (Trevor Ruszkowski)

Headlines

Nick Giannino of The Salem News says 2020 Indiana basketball target Matt Cross is seeing increased interest. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student previews the No. 7 seed Indiana softball team's Big Ten Tournament chances, with an opening home matchup against No. 10 seed Penn State. -- Link

IUHoosiers.com says the Indiana softball team landed three players on this season's All-Big Ten list. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana softball team believes in itself heading into the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link

IUHoosiers.com says the Indiana women's golf team advanced to the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2007. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}