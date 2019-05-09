Romeo Langford gets invited to the combine, but Juwan Morgan does not. #iubb https://t.co/Fs6Iaz7GqW

Report now confirmed. Am also told Morgan will work out for the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow. #iubb https://t.co/KToGMZGloy

NCAA has released its latest APR scores: IU basketball's multi-year score came in at 944 — up from 943 the previous year. That ranks Indiana 13th among Big Ten basketball teams for the 2nd straight year. IU basketball's single year score jumped from 920 to 980. #iubb

Nick Giannino of The Salem News says 2020 Indiana basketball target Matt Cross is seeing increased interest. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student previews the No. 7 seed Indiana softball team's Big Ten Tournament chances, with an opening home matchup against No. 10 seed Penn State. -- Link

IUHoosiers.com says the Indiana softball team landed three players on this season's All-Big Ten list. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana softball team believes in itself heading into the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link

IUHoosiers.com says the Indiana women's golf team advanced to the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2007. -- Link