Tweet of the Day : Neat graphic from IU head coach Tom Allen , celebrating the school's signing of both Indiana Mr. Basketball Romeo Langford and Indiana Mr. Football Reese Taylor .

The BEST in Indiana have chosen to come to INDIANA!!! #LEO #IU pic.twitter.com/gTIagU1ou8

Quote of the Day : "It’s been like that for two weeks. We just keep losing close games. We’re leaving guys out there and not executing." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis on the team's missed opportunities in a 7-6 home loss to Kentucky. IU is just 2-8 overall in its last 10 games, with six of those losses being by two runs or less.

Headlines:

· Victor Oladipo pens heartfelt letter to Indiana 10-year-old battling leukemia, via Yahoo Sports - LINK

· Mind Your Banners podcast, catching up with Jordan Hulls, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· IDS has a look at all the former Hoosiers trying to get their shot in the NFL - LINK

· Women's basketball: Former IU star Tyra Buss was cut by the WNBA's Connecticut Sun, via HSR - LINK

· After ending his season with a four-game sweep to the Cleveland Cavaliers, former IU star OG Anunoby received some praise from Cavs' great LeBron James, via Hamilton Spectator - LINK

----

