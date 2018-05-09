Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-09 08:56:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 9

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tweet of the Day: Neat graphic from IU head coach Tom Allen, celebrating the school's signing of both Indiana Mr. Basketball Romeo Langford and Indiana Mr. Football Reese Taylor.

Quote of the Day: "It’s been like that for two weeks. We just keep losing close games. We’re leaving guys out there and not executing." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis on the team's missed opportunities in a 7-6 home loss to Kentucky. IU is just 2-8 overall in its last 10 games, with six of those losses being by two runs or less.

Headlines:

· Victor Oladipo pens heartfelt letter to Indiana 10-year-old battling leukemia, via Yahoo Sports - LINK

· Mind Your Banners podcast, catching up with Jordan Hulls, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· IDS has a look at all the former Hoosiers trying to get their shot in the NFL - LINK

· Women's basketball: Former IU star Tyra Buss was cut by the WNBA's Connecticut Sun, via HSR - LINK

· After ending his season with a four-game sweep to the Cleveland Cavaliers, former IU star OG Anunoby received some praise from Cavs' great LeBron James, via Hamilton Spectator - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}