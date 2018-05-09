Hoosier Daily: May 9
Tweet of the Day: Neat graphic from IU head coach Tom Allen, celebrating the school's signing of both Indiana Mr. Basketball Romeo Langford and Indiana Mr. Football Reese Taylor.
The BEST in Indiana have chosen to come to INDIANA!!! #LEO #IU pic.twitter.com/gTIagU1ou8— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) May 8, 2018
Quote of the Day: "It’s been like that for two weeks. We just keep losing close games. We’re leaving guys out there and not executing." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis on the team's missed opportunities in a 7-6 home loss to Kentucky. IU is just 2-8 overall in its last 10 games, with six of those losses being by two runs or less.
Headlines:
· Victor Oladipo pens heartfelt letter to Indiana 10-year-old battling leukemia, via Yahoo Sports - LINK
· Mind Your Banners podcast, catching up with Jordan Hulls, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· IDS has a look at all the former Hoosiers trying to get their shot in the NFL - LINK
· Women's basketball: Former IU star Tyra Buss was cut by the WNBA's Connecticut Sun, via HSR - LINK
· After ending his season with a four-game sweep to the Cleveland Cavaliers, former IU star OG Anunoby received some praise from Cavs' great LeBron James, via Hamilton Spectator - LINK
----
