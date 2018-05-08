Ticker
Hoosier Daily: May 8

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: Cool video from IU basketball officially announcing five-star guard Romeo Langford's addition to the roster.

What To Watch:

· Baseball vs. Kentucky: 6 p.m. ET - LINK

Headlines:

· Archie Miller makes Romeo Langford, Evan Fitzner additions official, via HSR - LINK

· Hoosiers drop from Baseball America, D1Baseball.com polls, via HSR - LINK

· Baseball: IU to host Kentucky in midweek game, via IDS - LINK

· Indiana University football coach Tom Allen aims to win now with graduate transfers, via News-Sentinel - LINK

