Hoosier Daily: May 8
Tweet of the Day: Cool video from IU basketball officially announcing five-star guard Romeo Langford's addition to the roster.
🚨New Player Added 🚨#IUBB Signs Indiana Mr. Basketball @yeahyeah_22 pic.twitter.com/D0AN4ifDm0— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 7, 2018
What To Watch:
· Baseball vs. Kentucky: 6 p.m. ET - LINK
Headlines:
· Archie Miller makes Romeo Langford, Evan Fitzner additions official, via HSR - LINK
· Hoosiers drop from Baseball America, D1Baseball.com polls, via HSR - LINK
· Baseball: IU to host Kentucky in midweek game, via IDS - LINK
· Indiana University football coach Tom Allen aims to win now with graduate transfers, via News-Sentinel - LINK
----
