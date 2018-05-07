Ticker
Hoosier Daily: May 7

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: Former IU star Victor Oladipo joins NBA on TNT.

Headlines:

· Baseball: Late inning collapse allows Minnesota to sweep IU, via IDS - LINK

· Softball: IU Earns No. 3 Seed in Big Ten Tournament, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· The future upside of former IU star OG Anunoby for the Raptors

