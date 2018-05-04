Ticker
Hoosier Daily: May 4

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: Cool video from IU celebrating former star Victor Oladipo's birthday.

What To Watch:

· Baseball at Minnesota: 7:30 p.m. ET - LINK

· Softball at Rutgers: 1/3 p.m. ET - LINK

Headlines:

· Grad transfer adds winning experience, three-point shooting to IU, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Podcast: How big is five-star prospect Romeo Langford’s commitment to Indiana?, via CBS - LINK

· Baseball: Three things to know for Minnesota, via IDS - LINK

