{{ timeAgo('2018-05-31 09:15:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 31

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Lhx5ceu0nolxhnuh8zdr
IU forward De'Ron Davis.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day: "When we watched it on television and he put the hat on. I think everyone was pretty much in the same boat. That was how that process was going to go all the way through. When he was ready to make a decision, we knew we would all find out one way or another.

"It's a long year - a long process. You go through up's and down's in recruiting. I thought we had pretty good momentum there in the end, with him doing it at New Albany, but we didn't know for 100 percent." - IU head coach Archie Miller on finding out when Romeo Langford was picking Indiana.

Headlines:

· IU basketball coach Archie Miller enters 'phase 2', via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Terry Hutchens column: Southern Indiana turns out in record numbers to give Archie Miller his due, via CNHI - LINK

· Indiana Basketball: IU Taking Things Slow With De'Ron Davis, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Indiana Football: Dameon Willis Returning For 2018 Season, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· What to know for IU baseball in the Austin regional, via IDS - LINK

----

