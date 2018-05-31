Hoosier Daily: May 31
Tweets Of The Day
Thanks #HoosierNation! Major turnout from our fans in Southern Indiana. #GoIU pic.twitter.com/oXA4pXWZUg— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) May 31, 2018
.@IndianaMBB head coach Archie Miller spoke to fans during event at Huber's Orchard, Winery. pic.twitter.com/lFZVHXeR4J— Sam Upshaw Jr. (@CJ_Upshot) May 31, 2018
Wasn’t Easy Thanking God For Everything...Top 10 🙏🏿. @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/Be3iHXYaNP— IsaiahStewart.II (@Dreamville_33) May 31, 2018
Quote Of The Day: "When we watched it on television and he put the hat on. I think everyone was pretty much in the same boat. That was how that process was going to go all the way through. When he was ready to make a decision, we knew we would all find out one way or another.
"It's a long year - a long process. You go through up's and down's in recruiting. I thought we had pretty good momentum there in the end, with him doing it at New Albany, but we didn't know for 100 percent." - IU head coach Archie Miller on finding out when Romeo Langford was picking Indiana.
Headlines:
· IU basketball coach Archie Miller enters 'phase 2', via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Terry Hutchens column: Southern Indiana turns out in record numbers to give Archie Miller his due, via CNHI - LINK
· Indiana Basketball: IU Taking Things Slow With De'Ron Davis, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· Indiana Football: Dameon Willis Returning For 2018 Season, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· What to know for IU baseball in the Austin regional, via IDS - LINK
----
