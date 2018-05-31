Quote Of The Day: "When we watched it on television and he put the hat on. I think everyone was pretty much in the same boat. That was how that process was going to go all the way through. When he was ready to make a decision, we knew we would all find out one way or another.

"It's a long year - a long process. You go through up's and down's in recruiting. I thought we had pretty good momentum there in the end, with him doing it at New Albany, but we didn't know for 100 percent." - IU head coach Archie Miller on finding out when Romeo Langford was picking Indiana.