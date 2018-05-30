"It's been a great process ... but it is in my best interest to return to IU and continue preparing for my senior year." - @juwanmorgan More: https://t.co/8gUEZZkRiX pic.twitter.com/QQCMm2vcZN

Quote of the Day: "It’s been a great process and I thank all the teams for their feedback, but after talking with my family, coaches, and closest friends, it is in my best interest to return to IU. It has always been a goal of mine to play basketball at the highest level and that hasn’t changed." - IU forward Juwan Morgan on deciding to return back to school for a final season.