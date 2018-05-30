Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-30 09:43:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 30

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Evijphaansd29ztfgbkt
IU forward Juwan Morgan will return to the Hoosiers for his senior campaign.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day: "It’s been a great process and I thank all the teams for their feedback, but after talking with my family, coaches, and closest friends, it is in my best interest to return to IU. It has always been a goal of mine to play basketball at the highest level and that hasn’t changed." - IU forward Juwan Morgan on deciding to return back to school for a final season.

Headlines:

· Morgan's return means raised expectations for IU, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Edwards, Morgan to remain in school, via Journal Gazette - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}