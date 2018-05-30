Hoosier Daily: May 30
Tweets of the Day
Soooooo, this is going to be 🔥.— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 30, 2018
The 2018 Austin Regional is officially SOLD OUT. https://t.co/9Sm6X91k17 🤘 pic.twitter.com/qYHwif74cS
"It's been a great process ... but it is in my best interest to return to IU and continue preparing for my senior year." - @juwanmorgan— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 29, 2018
More: https://t.co/8gUEZZkRiX pic.twitter.com/QQCMm2vcZN
And, you get one more year of eating the world’s best wings! #greatnews #juwannawinatitle?— BuffaLouie's (@BuffaLouies) May 30, 2018
Quote of the Day: "It’s been a great process and I thank all the teams for their feedback, but after talking with my family, coaches, and closest friends, it is in my best interest to return to IU. It has always been a goal of mine to play basketball at the highest level and that hasn’t changed." - IU forward Juwan Morgan on deciding to return back to school for a final season.
Headlines:
· Morgan's return means raised expectations for IU, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Edwards, Morgan to remain in school, via Journal Gazette - LINK
