Hoosier Daily: May 3
Tweet of the Day: Cool story on IU signee Robert Phinisee.
Two years ago, Robert Phinisee (@robphinisee1), McCutcheon battled Romeo Langford, New Albany for a 4A state title.— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) May 3, 2018
Now they are set to become teammates and suitemates at IU.
But if you ask Phinisee, he's the better Fortnite player. His reaction to Langford's announcement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pyIjrEuStu
Headlines:
· Don't forget what Romeo Langford means for IU on the court, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· IU target Trayce Jackson-Davis wants to live up to hype, via HSR - LINK
· IU's Miller making immediate recruiting inroads, via NWITimes - LINK
----
