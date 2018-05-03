Ticker
Hoosier Daily: May 3

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: Cool story on IU signee Robert Phinisee.

Headlines:

· Don't forget what Romeo Langford means for IU on the court, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· IU target Trayce Jackson-Davis wants to live up to hype, via HSR - LINK

· IU's Miller making immediate recruiting inroads, via NWITimes - LINK

