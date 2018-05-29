Ticker
Hoosier Daily: May 29

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Mrm7ua8hkjnkwykwxdvm
Former IU standout OG Anunoby.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day: "I never look. My wife thinks I'm lying, but she tries to tell me where we're going and I say, 'It doesn't matter. It's not true.' I look at the hosts when they come out, and I look at our RPI and how our RPI is affected in certain ways, but I never look at projections or anything like that. I feel like I'm wasting my time because obviously nobody had us going to Texas and we're going to Texas." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis on Field of 64 projections.

Headlines:

· Baseball: Undaunted By Distance, IU Happy To Be In NCAA Tournament, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Baseball: Hoosiers headed to Austin Regional, will face Texas A&M, via HSR - LINK

· Toronto Raptors should prepare to build around OG Anunoby, via TipOfTheTower.com - LINK

