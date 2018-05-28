Hoosier Daily: May 28
Tweets of the Day
Vic’s introduction at the 102nd #Indy500 🏎 pic.twitter.com/sBeOxgdYBn— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 27, 2018
HBD to @RoJoJr! 🍰🎉 pic.twitter.com/bslAMifAcJ— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 27, 2018
Thank you to IUFB alum, Brad Money, for an Amazing experience at the #Indy500! Got to spend the day w/ @TheTrain44 and got to meet the legend, AJ Foyt! #IMS pic.twitter.com/XpbdXOPjAs— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) May 27, 2018
Quote of the Day: “I’ve been trying to get one of these for myself. After a while, you don’t want to get out.” - Former IU star Victor Oladipo on driving the Indy 500 pace car.
Headlines:
· Indiana features talented but inexperienced roster, Hoosiers are No. 92 in 2018 preseason college football rankings, via Orlando Sentinel - LINK
· Victor Oladipo doesn't want to stop driving the Indy 500 pace car, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
----
