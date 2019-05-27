Hoosier Daily: May 27
Seen on The Hoosier
Sunday Updates: Nike EYBL Session 3, adidas Chicago Regional Qualifier
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Two New QB Targets Among Recent Offers
Tweets of the Day
The countdown continues. 97 days. ⚪️🔴#LEO pic.twitter.com/cK5TdJmFj5— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 26, 2019
Once a Hoosier, Always a Hoosier. 👏 @kschwarb12 ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/TGmUYcBLuL— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 26, 2019
Per sources, the Raptors are quietly optimistic that they’ll get OG Anunoby back at some point vs. Warriors in the NBA Finals. They don’t know for sure, but spacing of games should help. Also long breaks between most games helps Kawhi quite a bit.— Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) May 26, 2019
Video of the Day
Looking good, @kschwarb12. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/MW3HoNv0SR— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 27, 2019
Headlines
The Inside the Hall staff looks at the week that was in Hoosier Athletics. -- Link
Mark Potash of The Chicago Sun-Times says for IU baseball player Kyle Schwarber is thriving as a leadoff hitter. -- Link
Jeff Borzello of ESPN ($) looks at the biggest remaining offseason decisions in the world of college basketball. -- Link
