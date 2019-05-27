Per sources, the Raptors are quietly optimistic that they’ll get OG Anunoby back at some point vs. Warriors in the NBA Finals. They don’t know for sure, but spacing of games should help. Also long breaks between most games helps Kawhi quite a bit.

The Inside the Hall staff looks at the week that was in Hoosier Athletics. -- Link

Mark Potash of The Chicago Sun-Times says for IU baseball player Kyle Schwarber is thriving as a leadoff hitter. -- Link

Jeff Borzello of ESPN ($) looks at the biggest remaining offseason decisions in the world of college basketball. -- Link