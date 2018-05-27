Hoosier Daily: May 27
Tweets of the Day
Your #Indy500 pace car driver... pic.twitter.com/e03lcMZq5f— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 26, 2018
Hello everyone! Just wanted to give an update on Matt.— Ricky Brookins Jr. (@RBJunior3) May 26, 2018
On May 4th, he underwent surgery to get his chest port in. On May 7th he began his chemotherapy.
Continue to help us fight Matt’s fight with him at https://t.co/8bE5AdUaVg
Thank you for the continuous support! pic.twitter.com/QYLsZCUYG8
#iubb last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) May 27, 2018
🏀 @TheofficialEG10 (#Rockets): 19 pts (4-6 3FG)
Quote of the Day: "More than anyone else, Bill Mallory put Indiana Football on the map. His players loved him and he was a fierce competitor. Was an honor to line up against his teams in the mid 90’s." - Former Ohio State standout Matt Finkes on the late Bill Mallory.
Headlines:
· After firing, Mallory remained a true Hoosier, via DailyPostAthenian - LINK
· BOZICH | Lessons from Bill Mallory Era still loom over Indiana football, via WDRB - LINK
----
