Hoosier Daily: May 26
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
It is never easy when loved ones leave us. Rest in Peace Coach Mal. Words can’t express what you’ve meant to so many. Bill Mallory is the most humble person I have ever met, a true Servant Leader! Thank you Mallory Family for sharing Coach - he was simply “The Best”! God Bless https://t.co/9JicsNk8X7— Mark Hagen (@CoachHagenIU) May 25, 2018
Bill Mallory may not have led a team to Pasadena, but his presence in the Big Ten and the amount of respect from his peers was well known. Rest in peace, Coach. https://t.co/Wm8bNGVDld— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) May 25, 2018
😏 "Got iiiiit!" -@LoganKaletha after this wild catch, probably pic.twitter.com/SZ3akOs0j5— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 26, 2018
Quote of the Day: "Tough game, disappointing game. Felt like we had a lot of opportunities early in the game to expand it and make it ours and we don't. You leave it around for a good team, and their big hitter got a swing off, and it make the difference in the ballgame." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis on IU's 5-4 loss to Illinois in the Big Ten tournament.
Headlines:
· IU's winningest football coach Bill Mallory dies in Bloomington, via CNHI - LINK
· Former IU head coach Bill Mallory remembered, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Baseball: Illinois Eliminates IU From Big Ten Tournament 5-4 On Walkoff RBI Double, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.