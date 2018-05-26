It is never easy when loved ones leave us. Rest in Peace Coach Mal. Words can’t express what you’ve meant to so many. Bill Mallory is the most humble person I have ever met, a true Servant Leader! Thank you Mallory Family for sharing Coach - he was simply “The Best”! God Bless https://t.co/9JicsNk8X7

Bill Mallory may not have led a team to Pasadena, but his presence in the Big Ten and the amount of respect from his peers was well known. Rest in peace, Coach. https://t.co/Wm8bNGVDld

Quote of the Day: "Tough game, disappointing game. Felt like we had a lot of opportunities early in the game to expand it and make it ours and we don't. You leave it around for a good team, and their big hitter got a swing off, and it make the difference in the ballgame." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis on IU's 5-4 loss to Illinois in the Big Ten tournament.