Hoosier Daily: May 25
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Rivals150 guard Hassan Diarra earns Indiana offer
Heard on The Hoosier: Nike EYBL Session 3 Preview
Friday Updates: Nike EYBL Session 3, adidas Chicago Regional
Tweets of the Day
Worlds collide. @IndianaFootball head coach @CoachAllenIU and @DRRIndyCar drivers Sage Karam and JR Hildebrand hang out ahead of Carb Day! #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/qQCMp1SZ1N— Meghan McKeown (@Meghan_WISH8) May 24, 2019
Always getting faster. #LEO pic.twitter.com/dEJvpYJAl2— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 24, 2019
“I’m a team first guy and I’ll do whatever it takes to be that guy.”@juwanmorgan talks about his pre-draft workout with the @utahjazz ⤵️ https://t.co/vvxc1IPPWL— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 23, 2019
Video of the Day
Wes Martin talks to Gabe Henderson about adjusting to being a professional athlete. pic.twitter.com/lIIhC3yqNi— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 24, 2019
Headlines
HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky caught up with former IU forward Juwan Morgan for a Q&A on the NBA pre-draft process. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff compiled recommended articles connected to Indiana. -- Link
IU football head coach Tom Allen joined Indiana Sports Beat with Jim Coyle Friday morning. That interview begins at the 1 hour and 15 minute mark at the provided link. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.