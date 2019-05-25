Worlds collide. @IndianaFootball head coach @CoachAllenIU and @DRRIndyCar drivers Sage Karam and JR Hildebrand hang out ahead of Carb Day! #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/qQCMp1SZ1N

“I’m a team first guy and I’ll do whatever it takes to be that guy.” @juwanmorgan talks about his pre-draft workout with the @utahjazz ⤵️ https://t.co/vvxc1IPPWL

Wes Martin talks to Gabe Henderson about adjusting to being a professional athlete. pic.twitter.com/lIIhC3yqNi

HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky caught up with former IU forward Juwan Morgan for a Q&A on the NBA pre-draft process. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiled recommended articles connected to Indiana. -- Link

IU football head coach Tom Allen joined Indiana Sports Beat with Jim Coyle Friday morning. That interview begins at the 1 hour and 15 minute mark at the provided link. -- Link



