{{ timeAgo('2018-05-22 08:32:27 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 22

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Former IU linebacker Chris Covington.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day: "That was a big step. You had 30 schools that have contacted me over the last year. I think it's more manageable and it definitely tells me and everyone else that he's getting more serious about making a decision. He wants to look at these programs some more." - Bettendorf (Iowa) head coach Curtis Clark on 2019 four-star guard DJ Carton cutting his list to six schools, including IU.

Headlines:

· Impromptu Omaha trip got IU back on track, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· SportsDay has a feature on former IU linebacker Chris Covington, now a rookie with the Dallas Cowboys - LINK

· Baseball: Big Ten tournament preview (podcast), via HoosierNetwork - LINK

----

