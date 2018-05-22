Hoosier Daily: May 22
Tweets of the Day
Romeo Langford just put a photoshop of himself in a No. 0 #iubb jersey in his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/Rl9XmTamDT— Josh Margolis (@MargolisNews) May 22, 2018
Big Ten Player of the Week ➡️ @l_miller32 #IUBASE pic.twitter.com/nZUC43pSlh— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 21, 2018
#iubb last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) May 22, 2018
🏀 @dj_white3 (@BKBasketbol🇹🇷 in playoff semi-final series win): 15 pts (4-7 FG, 1-1 3FG, 6-6 FT), 6 rebs
Football is a battle won with tanks and Indy cars. I’m liking our arsenal. @IndianaFootball And I can’t wait for the new guys to roll in here soon! pic.twitter.com/NgOReqRACV— Matt Rhea, PhD (@MattRheaPhD) May 21, 2018
Quote of the Day: "That was a big step. You had 30 schools that have contacted me over the last year. I think it's more manageable and it definitely tells me and everyone else that he's getting more serious about making a decision. He wants to look at these programs some more." - Bettendorf (Iowa) head coach Curtis Clark on 2019 four-star guard DJ Carton cutting his list to six schools, including IU.
Headlines:
· Impromptu Omaha trip got IU back on track, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· SportsDay has a feature on former IU linebacker Chris Covington, now a rookie with the Dallas Cowboys - LINK
· Baseball: Big Ten tournament preview (podcast), via HoosierNetwork - LINK
