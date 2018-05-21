Hoosier Daily: May 21
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets Of The Day
We couldn't have asked for a better Senior Day on Saturday. #IUBASE pic.twitter.com/CY8qLboIDV— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 20, 2018
#iubb last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) May 20, 2018
🏀 @dj_white3 (@BKBasketbol🇹🇷 in a playoff win): 26 pts (10-13 FG, 1-2 3FG, 5-5 FT), 5 rebs
IU🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZnvI3fx3cI— Brett Seither (@_brett18) May 20, 2018
Quote Of The Day: “Sometimes we’re in here at 6 a.m. in the morning, or going to weights early and you never really realize how special that is until it’s about done. That’s what I’ve been trying to tell the freshmen. It flies by. It’s crazy. Four years flew by like that and it’s been awesome.” - Senior outfielder Logan Sowers on his career with the Hoosiers.
Headlines:
· Former IU star Eric Gordon finished with 11 points for the Rockets in a 126-85 loss to Golden State in the NBA playoffs - LINK
· Swimming & Diving: Three IU divers earn spots on Team USA for FINA World Cup, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
· Baseball: Seniors leaving lasting legacy for Lemonis and IU, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.