Hoosier Daily: May 21

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day: “Sometimes we’re in here at 6 a.m. in the morning, or going to weights early and you never really realize how special that is until it’s about done. That’s what I’ve been trying to tell the freshmen. It flies by. It’s crazy. Four years flew by like that and it’s been awesome.” - Senior outfielder Logan Sowers on his career with the Hoosiers.

Headlines:

· Former IU star Eric Gordon finished with 11 points for the Rockets in a 126-85 loss to Golden State in the NBA playoffs - LINK

· Swimming & Diving: Three IU divers earn spots on Team USA for FINA World Cup, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· Baseball: Seniors leaving lasting legacy for Lemonis and IU, via IDS - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}