Hoosier Daily: May 2
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Cool graphic from the IU football department.
2018 Class— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 1, 2018
11 Players
10 Teams
Hoosier Grown • #ProIU pic.twitter.com/9n53mNd1ml
Headlines:
· With 2018 class, Miller living true to “inside-out” recruiting, via HSR - LINK
· Romeo Langford's father says Kansas wasn't an option due to its ties to the FBI investigation, via CBS - LINK
· Basketball: IU's recruiting, a Big Ten win, via CNHI - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.