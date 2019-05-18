Hoosier Daily: May 18
Seen on The Hoosier
Tweets of the Day
Bumped into a familiar face today at the NBA Combine. Romeo Langford (@yeahyeah22) is a humble, hard working athlete who will make a good pro. #Family #Hoosiers #IUBB pic.twitter.com/fzWEKk0mYa— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) May 17, 2019
Source from Pacers re: interest in Romeo Langford, says there are "10 to 12 guys" Pacers are looking at with 18th pick and Romeo is in that range. Source said he thinks Romeo will go before 18 #iubb— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) May 17, 2019
Romeo Langford says his back is 100%. "There's no problem with that anymore."— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 17, 2019
Getting his cast off soon, which will allow him to shoot again and resume normal lifting. Admits it affected him “in a huge way” at IU. pic.twitter.com/vx88rrilfw
Video of the Day
Breaking down film at the NBA Draft Combine with Indiana’s Romeo Langford. pic.twitter.com/p2g92s5bPg— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 17, 2019
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's Friday night win over Rutgers, which helped give the Hoosiers control of their own destiny. -- Link
Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana empties his IU athletics notebook. -- Link
Gordon Engelhardt of the Evansville Courier & Press says Indianapolis Southridge's Tucker Schank will play baseball at IU. -- Link
Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle discusses a myriad of Rockets topics with owner Tilman Fertitta, including the future of former Hoosier Eric Gordon. -- Link
Mike Lopresti of the Indianapolis Business Journal says college baseball isn't just for southern states. -- Link
----
