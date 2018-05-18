Hoosier Daily: May 18
Tweets Of The Day
Take a bow Luke Miller! He goes YARD for his 2nd HR of the day. #IUBASE 6, Maryland 5 | B8 pic.twitter.com/6DVRnW1Jfo— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 18, 2018
"I’m so thankful Indiana continues to embrace me..." @VicOladipo, on being named Pace Car driver for the 102nd #Indy500#ThisIsMay | #ThisIsMyCity pic.twitter.com/KGXBKbj5mM— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 17, 2018
ICYMI, Today's game has been moved up to a 1 p.m. start time. pic.twitter.com/ymEqHKaMrc— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 18, 2018
What To Watch:
· Baseball vs. Maryland: 1 p.m. ET - LINK
Quote Of The Day: "I feel like it’s been tense for a month, you know? We’ve just been in that world. We talk about just making the next play and being able to talk to ourselves and keep ourselves calm because I know everybody’s tense. This is that time of year where you’re playing for so much. We talk about those type of things and how to handle it, but they did a great job tonight." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis following IU's 6-5 comeback win over Maryland.
Headlines:
· Baseball: Luke Miller's 3-Run Home Run Rallies Indiana To 6-5 Win Over Maryland, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· Baseball: Logan Sowers putting finishing touches on IU career, via HSR - LINK
· IU alumnus joins men's soccer coaching staff, via IDS - LINK
· Former IU star Victor Oladipo to drive Indy 500 pace car, via GreensburgDailyNews - LINK
----
