May 18, 2018 basketball

Hoosier Daily: May 18

Former IU star Victor Oladipo.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Tweets Of The Day

What To Watch:

· Baseball vs. Maryland: 1 p.m. ET - LINK

Quote Of The Day: "I feel like it’s been tense for a month, you know? We’ve just been in that world. We talk about just making the next play and being able to talk to ourselves and keep ourselves calm because I know everybody’s tense. This is that time of year where you’re playing for so much. We talk about those type of things and how to handle it, but they did a great job tonight." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis following IU's 6-5 comeback win over Maryland.

Headlines:

· Baseball: Luke Miller's 3-Run Home Run Rallies Indiana To 6-5 Win Over Maryland, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Baseball: Logan Sowers putting finishing touches on IU career, via HSR - LINK

· IU alumnus joins men's soccer coaching staff, via IDS - LINK

· Former IU star Victor Oladipo to drive Indy 500 pace car, via GreensburgDailyNews - LINK

----

