Quote Of The Day: "I feel like it’s been tense for a month, you know? We’ve just been in that world. We talk about just making the next play and being able to talk to ourselves and keep ourselves calm because I know everybody’s tense. This is that time of year where you’re playing for so much. We talk about those type of things and how to handle it, but they did a great job tonight." - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis following IU's 6-5 comeback win over Maryland.