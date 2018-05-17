Eric Gordon drops 27 PTS (6 3PM) off the bench for the @HoustonRockets in their Game 2 victory! #Rockets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mhTVzctJkb

· Baseball vs. Maryland: 7:05 p.m. ET - LINK

What To Watch :

Quote Of The Day : “It's just what everyone dreams for. It doesn't get any better than that.” - Freshman infielder Cole Barr after pinch hitting to drive in a go-ahead run to beat Louisville 9-5 on Tuesday, via IDS .

Headlines:

· Former IU star Victor Oladipo is in the running for the NBA's "Most Improved Player" award, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· What Romeo Langford, adidas relationship means for IU basketball, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Former IU standout Eric Gordon finished with 27 points in the Houston Rockets' 127-116 win over Golden State, via USA TODAY - LINK

· 2018 Big Ten strength of schedule rankings: Hoosiers rank 10/14, via CBS - LINK

----

