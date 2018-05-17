Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-17 09:22:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 17

Cvmipc6rjjp5yaqimhi9
Former IU star Victor Oladipo.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Tweets Of The Day

What To Watch:

· Baseball vs. Maryland: 7:05 p.m. ET - LINK

Quote Of The Day: “It's just what everyone dreams for. It doesn't get any better than that.” - Freshman infielder Cole Barr after pinch hitting to drive in a go-ahead run to beat Louisville 9-5 on Tuesday, via IDS.

Headlines:

· Former IU star Victor Oladipo is in the running for the NBA's "Most Improved Player" award, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· What Romeo Langford, adidas relationship means for IU basketball, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Former IU standout Eric Gordon finished with 27 points in the Houston Rockets' 127-116 win over Golden State, via USA TODAY - LINK

· 2018 Big Ten strength of schedule rankings: Hoosiers rank 10/14, via CBS - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}