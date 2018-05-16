Hoosier Daily: May 16
Tweets Of The Day
For those who still haven't heard....#lockdownU pic.twitter.com/6E8v8Q398N— Brandon Shelby (@BShelbyIU) May 15, 2018
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6bl2NuqVW3— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 16, 2018
🗣🎙⚾️ @lemo22: "It was nice to see Cole get that big hit tonight." pic.twitter.com/8EDBMZud3R— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 16, 2018
SCHEDULE NOTE#iubb will host Marquette on Nov. 14 as part of the Gavitt Tip-off Games. Time/TV to be announced later.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 15, 2018
➡️https://t.co/Wp1rCw4GN2 pic.twitter.com/VBUvOPpCmx
Quote Of The Day: "I definitely learned how to defend a lot better. If you're going to play for Coach [Steve] Lynch and you don't defend, you're not going to get on the court.
"I definitely learned that, and then just being confident and strong. The difference from middle school straight to varsity was a whole different level, and that's something I had to adjust to throughout the season." - 2021 Brownsburg wing Pierce Thomas, an early IU target, on his freshman high school season.
Headlines:
· IU wants QB to take job and run with it - literally, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Dallas Cowboys' official website has a feature on former IU linebacker Chris Covington - LINK
· Baseball: Hoosiers win 3rd straight, top Louisville 9-5, via HSR - LINK
· Indiana Baseball could be heating up at precisely the right time, via CQ - LINK
· Former Indiana guard James Blackmon Jr. believes with complete confidence that ‘I am an NBA player', via News-Sentinel - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.