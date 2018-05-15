Hoosier Daily: May 15
Tweets Of The Day
The Hoosiers will be Hosting a large number of teams and individuals for multiple camp opportunities this Summer!!! pic.twitter.com/Yka7KLEzNY— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) May 14, 2018
After four season in Denver, Cody Latimer vying for third WR spot with Big Blue.— New York Giants (@Giants) May 14, 2018
➡ https://t.co/QQTOWrNgeD pic.twitter.com/vnztCtEvBI
#iubb in #NBAPlayoffs last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) May 15, 2018
🏀 @TheofficialEG10 (#Rockets): 15 pts, 5 rebs, 3 asts
In Tuesday's @theheraldtimes: @JimGordillo details Senna Hendricks' journey from soccer to sprinting in advance of the Girls' Track & FIeld Sectional today, plus @MikeMillerHT on how a potential 2020 #IUBB target views the Miller family -- and a look at Indy's young racers. pic.twitter.com/WNkhYmKDfE— Jeff LaFave (@PressLaFave) May 15, 2018
What To Watch:
· Baseball at Louisville: 5 p.m. ET - LINK
Quote Of The Day: "It's not really something I dreamed about when I was a kid growing up; never thought about owning my own court or anything like that. But I am thankful and blessed that they thought about me out of everybody.
"Just a high school kid from New Albany." - IU signee Romeo Langford on having a court named after him in his hometown.
Headlines:
· Marquette to visit Indiana for 2018 Gavitt Tipoff Games, via AnonymousEagle.com - LINK
· HSR has a feature on IU 2020 guard target Ethan Morton - LINK
· IU head coach Tom Allen focused on staying the course, via HSR - LINK
· IDS has three things to know for IU baseball's tilt at Louisville - LINK
