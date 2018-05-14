Tweet of the Day : A nice play for 2019 Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (6-9, 210 pounds, No. 22 player nationally) from this weekend's EYBL action.

Quote of the Day : "It has been a really nice spring for Keion Brooks . What has really struck me is his ability to put the ball on the floor and his passing. Brooks is known as a scorer and he can certainly do that, but the forward is a high IQ basketball player on top of everything. Indiana , Kentucky and Michigan State are among those battling hard, and his production has been impressive."- Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi on 2019 Fort Wayne North Side four-star forward Keion Brooks (6-8, 180 pounds, No. 35 player nationally) from this weekend's Nike Elite Youth Basketball League event .

Headlines:

· The Indianapolis Star has a look at how first recruiting classes have fared for IU basketball head coaches - LINK

· Baseball: IU closed out their weekend series at Nebraska with an 8-6 win. That improves them to 33-15 on the season overall (via IDS) - LINK

· IDS also has a roundup of impressive performances from IU's track & field teams hosting the Big Ten championships - LINK

· Softball fell 9-4 to Minnesota in the Big Ten semifinals, but first-year head coach Shonda Stanton navigated the program there for the first time since 2006 - LINK

