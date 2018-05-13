Hoosier Daily: May 13
Tweet of the Day: Former Indiana quarterback Richard Lagow competed in the Indianapolis Colts' rookie minicamp this weekend. Lagow was one of 36 tryout players invited to the camp.
#MiniCamp Richard Lagow @RichardLagow @Colts 4merly @IndianaFootball + Cisco JuCo @ccwrangler_ftbl pic.twitter.com/9zgVBm1E85— JuCo Football Forer (@JuCoFootballACE) May 12, 2018
What To Watch:
· Baseball at Nebraska: noon ET - BTN Plus (subscription to BTN Plus required)
· Track & Field: Big Ten Conference Championships at IU, all day - BTN Plus (subscription to BTN Plus required)
Quote Of The Day:
"'Every ounce of possible development will be addressed with our roster.' Having @MattRheaPhD on our staff is a huge asset. This piece adds another big demension to our player development." -- IU Director of Athletic Performance David Ballou on the program's new equipement from 1080Motion Control which measures force, power, and speed data stride-by-stride.
Headlines:
• Men's basketball: Romeo Langford 'thankful' for New Albany court named in his honor - Louisville Courier-Journal
• Track and Field: IU dedicates bronze bust of former track coach Sam Bell: “This is perfect” - Bloomington Herald-Times
• Baseball: IU snaps losing streak as Pauly Milto returns to starting role - IDS
• Men's Track and Field: Willie Morrison and field events power IU in second day of Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships - IDS
• Women's Track and Field: Treyton Harris and Aaliyah Armstead soar past expectations at Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships - IDS
----
