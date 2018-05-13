Ticker
Hoosier Daily: May 13

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Tweet of the Day: Former Indiana quarterback Richard Lagow competed in the Indianapolis Colts' rookie minicamp this weekend. Lagow was one of 36 tryout players invited to the camp.

What To Watch:

· Baseball at Nebraska: noon ET - BTN Plus (subscription to BTN Plus required)

· Track & Field: Big Ten Conference Championships at IU, all day - BTN Plus (subscription to BTN Plus required)

Quote Of The Day:

"'Every ounce of possible development will be addressed with our roster.' Having @MattRheaPhD on our staff is a huge asset. This piece adds another big demension to our player development." -- IU Director of Athletic Performance David Ballou on the program's new equipement from 1080Motion Control which measures force, power, and speed data stride-by-stride.

Headlines:

• Men's basketball: Romeo Langford 'thankful' for New Albany court named in his honor - Louisville Courier-Journal

• Track and Field: IU dedicates bronze bust of former track coach Sam Bell: “This is perfect” - Bloomington Herald-Times

• Baseball: IU snaps losing streak as Pauly Milto returns to starting role - IDS

• Men's Track and Field: Willie Morrison and field events power IU in second day of Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships - IDS

• Women's Track and Field: Treyton Harris and Aaliyah Armstead soar past expectations at Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships - IDS

