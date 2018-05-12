Tweet of the Day : Indiana linebackers coach Kane Wommack visits local restaurant The Tap in the first episode of "Btown Eats," highlighting what he likes about the restaurant and the IU campus as a whole.

Join me for the first episode of B-town eats. We're off to @TheTapBtown ! Thanks for having us! #LEO #Btown pic.twitter.com/4zJzbhQzfj

· Baseball at Nebraska: 3:05 p.m. ET - BTN Plus (subscription to BTN Plus required)

· Track & Field: Big Ten Conference Championships at IU, all day - BTN Plus (subscription to BTN Plus required)

• Softball vs. Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals: 2 p.m. ET - BTN

Quote of the Day: "Thank you to Floyd County Parks for giving me my own court. That's not something I dreamed when I was a kid, but I am thankful and blessed that me thought of me just as a high school kid from New Albany for own own court. Hopefully I'll be back and run a camp or two with my friends and family." -- 2018 Indiana five-star signee Romeo Langford at the dedication to a Floyd County outdoor basketball court named after him.

