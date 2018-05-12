Ticker
Hoosier Daily: May 12

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Tweet of the Day: Indiana linebackers coach Kane Wommack visits local restaurant The Tap in the first episode of "Btown Eats," highlighting what he likes about the restaurant and the IU campus as a whole.

What To Watch:

· Baseball at Nebraska: 3:05 p.m. ET - BTN Plus (subscription to BTN Plus required)

· Track & Field: Big Ten Conference Championships at IU, all day - BTN Plus (subscription to BTN Plus required)

• Softball vs. Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals: 2 p.m. ET - BTN

Quote of the Day: "Thank you to Floyd County Parks for giving me my own court. That's not something I dreamed when I was a kid, but I am thankful and blessed that me thought of me just as a high school kid from New Albany for own own court. Hopefully I'll be back and run a camp or two with my friends and family." -- 2018 Indiana five-star signee Romeo Langford at the dedication to a Floyd County outdoor basketball court named after him.

Headlines:

• Men's Basketball: Plans unveiled for Romeo Langford basketball court in New Albany - Inside The Hall

• Softball: IU walks off against Illinois in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals - IDS

• Baseball: Hoosiers lose fifth-straight game - IDS

• Men's Basketball and Football: Longtime Voice Joe Smith Back on the Airwaves - Bloomington Herald-Times

• Men's Basketball: Former IU guard Eric Gordon and the Houston Rockets look forward to showdown they wanted - Houston Chronicle

• Football: Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers; former IU wide receiver Simmie Cobbs gets No. 15 - Redskins.com

----

{{ article.author_name }}