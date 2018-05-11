Hoosier Daily: May 11
Tweet of the Day: 2019 four-star point guard DJ Carton cut his list to six schools, including the Hoosiers. The 6-3, 190-pound guard from Bettendorf, Iowa is ranked as the No. 30 player nationally.
Top 6‼️ #blessed pic.twitter.com/DuHEowH6Gr— Dee Jay (@DJCarton) May 11, 2018
What To Watch:
· Baseball at Nebraska: 7:35 p.m. ET - LINK
· Track & Field: Big Ten Conference Championships at IU, all day - LINK
Quote of the Day: "They want to keep the in-state players. That's a big key. They're recruiting me the hardest since I'm so close to them. They're trying really hard to get me and I'm just enjoying the process." - 2019 Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on his recruitment with IU.
Headlines:
· The Indianapolis Star has a feature on IU track coach Ron Helmer and how he coaches his two stepsons (Bobby and Teddy Browning) for the Hoosiers - LINK
· Baseball: Three things to know for Nebraska, via IDS - LINK
· Baseball: Hoosiers fall to a three seed in latest postseason projections, via IDS - LINK
----
