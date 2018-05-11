What To Watch: · Baseball at Nebraska: 7:35 p.m. ET - LINK · Track & Field: Big Ten Conference Championships at IU, all day - LINK

Quote of the Day: "They want to keep the in-state players. That's a big key. They're recruiting me the hardest since I'm so close to them. They're trying really hard to get me and I'm just enjoying the process." - 2019 Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on his recruitment with IU.