{{ timeAgo('2018-05-11 09:08:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 11

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: 2019 four-star point guard DJ Carton cut his list to six schools, including the Hoosiers. The 6-3, 190-pound guard from Bettendorf, Iowa is ranked as the No. 30 player nationally.

What To Watch:

· Baseball at Nebraska: 7:35 p.m. ET - LINK

· Track & Field: Big Ten Conference Championships at IU, all day - LINK

Quote of the Day: "They want to keep the in-state players. That's a big key. They're recruiting me the hardest since I'm so close to them. They're trying really hard to get me and I'm just enjoying the process." - 2019 Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on his recruitment with IU.

Headlines:

· The Indianapolis Star has a feature on IU track coach Ron Helmer and how he coaches his two stepsons (Bobby and Teddy Browning) for the Hoosiers - LINK

· Baseball: Three things to know for Nebraska, via IDS - LINK

· Baseball: Hoosiers fall to a three seed in latest postseason projections, via IDS - LINK

