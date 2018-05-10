Ticker
Hoosier Daily: May 10

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: Nice graphic from the men's basketball team celebrating the No. 7 recruiting class nationally.

Quote of the Day: "I'm very excited. This group can put Indiana back on the map, and give not only our city something to experience, but our whole entire state and what they've been missing." - Four-star signee Damezi Anderson on IU's 2018 recruiting class as a whole.

Headlines:

· Swimming star Lilly King will drive the pace car at the INDYCAR Grand Prix on May 12, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· Fire fuels IU softball's Big Ten turnaround, via IDS - LINK

· Women's golf: Erin Harper advances to NCAA Championships, via IDS - LINK

