March 31, 2018

Hoosier Daily: March 31

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: IU's women's basketball team hosts the NIT championship today.

What To Watch:

· Women's basketball vs. Virginia Tech: 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

· Softball at Michigan State: 1 p.m. ET - LINK

Headlines:

· Fineman stars in doubleheader sweep of Butler, via HSR - LINK

· Women's basketball set to play Virginia Tech for Women's NIT Championship, via IDS - LINK

· Three things to know about Virginia Tech, via IDS - LINK

