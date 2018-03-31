Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: IU's women's basketball team hosts the NIT championship today.
🎟️ IT'S ON FRED! @IUCrimsonGuard - show your student ID & @IUHoosiers AD Fred Glass will buy your ticket to Saturday's @WomensNIT Championship. pic.twitter.com/lglv0Pediq— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 30, 2018
What To Watch:
· Women's basketball vs. Virginia Tech: 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
· Softball at Michigan State: 1 p.m. ET - LINK
Headlines:
· Fineman stars in doubleheader sweep of Butler, via HSR - LINK
· Women's basketball set to play Virginia Tech for Women's NIT Championship, via IDS - LINK
· Three things to know about Virginia Tech, via IDS - LINK
----
