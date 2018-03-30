Ticker
football

Hoosier Daily: March 30

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: Nice block for former IU star Victor Oladipo.

What To Watch:

· Softball at Michigan State: 1:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. ET - LINK

· Baseball vs. Butler: 2:00 p.m. ET - LINK

Headlines:

· McRoberts goes from surprise to key piece for IU, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· 11 Hoosiers will participate in Pro Day, via HSR - LINK

· Buss and B: winningest senior class in IU women's basketball program history, via IDS - LINK

