Hoosier Daily: March 29

Indiana finished its 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16.
Quote of the Day

"I like the fan base, I like the city, I just like everything."
— Trendon Watford on what he likes about Indiana

Headlines

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall breaks down the film from Indiana's season-ending loss to Wichita State. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosier softball team is looking to get back to its winning ways. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana baseball team's upcoming series against Maryland. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the NCAA's decision on Jack Tuttle could come soon. -- Link

Miller says defensive end James Head is taking the next step during spring football practice. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}