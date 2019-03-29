Hoosier Daily: March 29
Film Review: Caleb Furst at the IHSAA Finals
Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Position Overview: Tight Ends
Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Position Overview: Offensive Line
Five-Star Forward Trendon Watford Could Be Indiana's Missing Piece
⭐️ TJD finished with 7️⃣ PTS and 5️⃣ REB in last night’s @McDAAG ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/NRhKaRECdx— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 28, 2019
• @BigBake_71— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 28, 2019
• @RBJunior3
• @JC_0ix
• @DanGodsil
• @_Jshun_
• @BKNIGHT62
• Nick Linder
• @MikeMajette_24
• @WesleyMartin76
• @Ninth__Cloud
• @LukeTimian
• @The_Aboriginvl1#IUFB Pro Day ⤴️ pic.twitter.com/JDP4nn9B4h
Former Indiana standout Thomas Bryant posted a double-double of 18 points and 19 rebounds starting at center for the Wizards in their 124-121 win over the Phoenix Suns last night. #iubb https://t.co/eUCbRlFC3Y— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) March 28, 2019
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall breaks down the film from Indiana's season-ending loss to Wichita State. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosier softball team is looking to get back to its winning ways. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana baseball team's upcoming series against Maryland. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the NCAA's decision on Jack Tuttle could come soon. -- Link
Miller says defensive end James Head is taking the next step during spring football practice. -- Link
