Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Funny story from IU safeties coach Kasey Teegardin.
Safeties had dinner together tonight, here’s the topic of conversations— Kasey Teegardin (@CoachTee34) March 29, 2018
1. Chasing Rabbits - Muck City
2. Jordan vs Lebron (Kobe who)
3. Fortnite
4. Jaws (the ride (Khalil) and movie)
5. Jonah playing catch w/ Lebron
6. Animals that scare us (snakes)
7. Fast Food
8. Brotherhood
Headlines:
· McDonald's All-American Game Player Diary: New Albany (Ind.)'s Romeo Langford, via USA TODAY - LINK
· Langford shines bright in McDonald's game, via News & Tribune - LINK
· Daryl Thomas has a special place in IU basketball history, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Baseball claims road victory at Indiana State, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.