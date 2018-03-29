Ticker
basketball

Hoosier Daily: March 29

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: Funny story from IU safeties coach Kasey Teegardin.

Headlines:

· McDonald's All-American Game Player Diary: New Albany (Ind.)'s Romeo Langford, via USA TODAY - LINK

· Langford shines bright in McDonald's game, via News & Tribune - LINK

· Daryl Thomas has a special place in IU basketball history, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Baseball claims road victory at Indiana State, via IDS - LINK

----

