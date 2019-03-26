Hoosier Daily: March 26
Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Position Overview: Wide Receivers
TheHoosier.com Q&A: Taylor Eldridge of The Wichita Eagle
From The Locker Room: Wichita State Preview
TheHoosier.com NIT Preview: Indiana Vs. Wichita State
Swept the series. Swept the awards. pic.twitter.com/xgbg9ffAjm— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) March 25, 2019
Devonte Green has been on 🔥 @ChefBoyArGreen’s last 5 games:— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 25, 2019
16.6 PPG
4.2 rebounds/gm
4.0 assists/gm
54.5 3FG% (18 👌’s)#IUBB pic.twitter.com/acf3ZIb6au
This will be Wichita State's first game inside Assembly Hall. Juwan Morgan needs five points to become No. 25 on IU's all-time scoring list. #iubb— Teddy Bailey (@ByTeddyBailey) March 25, 2019
Podcast: The latest episode of The Rockast featuring Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star previews Indiana's upcoming matchup with Wichita State. -- Link
Osterman says the Hoosiers are having fun and making the most of the NIT. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times Indiana's opportunity to reach the NIT Semifinals. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana baseball infielder Scotty Bradley is the latest in a long line of athletic Bradleys. -- Link
