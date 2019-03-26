Ticker
Hoosier Daily: March 26

Indiana will take on Wichita State Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the NIT Quarterfinals.
Quote of the Day

"Should be a really, really hard-fought game. We're going to have to really bring the energy level and the toughness that you have to deal with when you play them. I think from the environment in the arena, I think both teams are really going to be excited and hopefully ready to play."
— Archie Miller on Indiana's upcoming matchup with Wichita State

Podcast: The latest episode of The Rockast featuring Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star previews Indiana's upcoming matchup with Wichita State. -- Link

Osterman says the Hoosiers are having fun and making the most of the NIT. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times Indiana's opportunity to reach the NIT Semifinals. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana baseball infielder Scotty Bradley is the latest in a long line of athletic Bradleys. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}