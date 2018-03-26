Ticker
March 26

Hoosier Daily: March 26

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: The women's basketball team continues to advance in NIT play.

Headlines:

· Is Indiana swimming back? Underdogs putting world on notice, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· IUWBB: Hoosiers advance to WNIT semis with win over UC Davis, via HSR - LINK

· Little 500 qualifications, who’s in and who’s out, via IDS - LINK

