Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: The women's basketball team continues to advance in NIT play.
UPDATE: The Hoosiers will host TCU on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at #SSAH in the @WomensNIT semifinals!— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 26, 2018
Headlines:
· Is Indiana swimming back? Underdogs putting world on notice, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· IUWBB: Hoosiers advance to WNIT semis with win over UC Davis, via HSR - LINK
· Little 500 qualifications, who’s in and who’s out, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.