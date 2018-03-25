Ticker
{{content.title}}
football

Hoosier Daily: March 25

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: IU's Ray Looze was named a national coach of the year.

What To Watch:

· Softball vs. Ohio State: 1 p.m. ET, BTN+ - LINK

· Women's Basketball vs. California Davis: 2 p.m. ET, BTN+ - LINK

Headlines:

· IU denies Patrick a spot at Pro Day, via HSR - LINK

· Hoosiers third in NCAA swimming for best finish in 43 years, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

