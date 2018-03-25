Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: IU's Ray Looze was named a national coach of the year.
Congratulations to @IURayLooze on being named @CSCAA Division I Swimming Coach of the Year!#NeverDaunted #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/9hVYzk2dP2— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 25, 2018
What To Watch:
· Softball vs. Ohio State: 1 p.m. ET, BTN+ - LINK
· Women's Basketball vs. California Davis: 2 p.m. ET, BTN+ - LINK
Headlines:
· IU denies Patrick a spot at Pro Day, via HSR - LINK
· Hoosiers third in NCAA swimming for best finish in 43 years, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
----
