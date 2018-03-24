Ticker
March 24, 2018

Hoosier Daily: March 24

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: Highlight play for former IU standout OG Anunoby in NBA action.

What To Watch:

· Men's Swimming & Diving: NCAA Championship Finals, 7 p.m. ET, WatchESPN- LINK

Headlines:

· Indiana’s Finnerty Breaks American Record, Helps Hoosiers Maintain Lead after Night Three of NCAA’s, via SwimmingWorld - LINK

· No. 11 Indiana Splits Doubleheader with Iowa, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

