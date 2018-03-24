Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Highlight play for former IU standout OG Anunoby in NBA action.
OG start to the game. pic.twitter.com/76zDUXuSIR— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 23, 2018
What To Watch:
· Men's Swimming & Diving: NCAA Championship Finals, 7 p.m. ET, WatchESPN- LINK
Headlines:
· Indiana’s Finnerty Breaks American Record, Helps Hoosiers Maintain Lead after Night Three of NCAA’s, via SwimmingWorld - LINK
· No. 11 Indiana Splits Doubleheader with Iowa, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.