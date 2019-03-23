Hoosier Daily: March 23
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Position Overview: Running Backs
Heard On The Hoosier: Staff Talks IU Basketball's Postseason
From The Locker Room: Previewing Arkansas
TheHoosier.com NIT Preview: Indiana vs. Arkansas
Tweets of the Day
HISTORY!— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 22, 2019
Indiana's Lilly King becomes the most prolific breaststroker in NCAA history, winning her 4th-straight 100 breaststroke title and 7th breaststroke crown of her career!
Fastest time in history again for Lilly, as she posts an incredible 55.73!#GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/lunBouJlS2
Pen to paper! 🖊 pic.twitter.com/BgcwN4i4RG— New York Giants (@Giants) March 22, 2019
#ProIU paid. 💰— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) March 22, 2019
Congratulations to @CodyLatimer14, @Rodger_Saffold and @Teco_Raww on the deals! pic.twitter.com/xrUP2T8sSW
Video of the Day
"It should be an exciting game in terms of the style that Arkansas brings in here and that we have to prepare for." #iubb pic.twitter.com/ceRYW7Kms3— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 22, 2019
Headlines
Mike Miller of the Bloomington Herald-Times writes how Indiana is settling into its postseason routine. -- Link
Miller also previews IU's NIT game vs. Arkansas on Saturday with four storylines to watch for. -- Link
Jon Blau of the H-T recaps the IU women's basketball team's first-round win over Texas in the NCAA tournament. -- Link
IU's three-guard lineup of Rob Phinisee, Devonte Green and Al Durham Jr. is providing a glimpse of the future, writes the Indianapolis Star's Zach Osterman. -- Link
The Indiana Daily Student's Dylan Wallace recaps the IU women's basketball team's 69-65 win over Texas in the first round of the NCAA tournament. -- Link
The IDS' Matt Cohen recaps IU's performance in the third night of the NCAA swimming and diving championships. -- Link
