Hoosier Daily: March 23

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Headlines

Mike Miller of the Bloomington Herald-Times writes how Indiana is settling into its postseason routine. -- Link

Miller also previews IU's NIT game vs. Arkansas on Saturday with four storylines to watch for. -- Link

Jon Blau of the H-T recaps the IU women's basketball team's first-round win over Texas in the NCAA tournament. -- Link

IU's three-guard lineup of Rob Phinisee, Devonte Green and Al Durham Jr. is providing a glimpse of the future, writes the Indianapolis Star's Zach Osterman. -- Link

The Indiana Daily Student's Dylan Wallace recaps the IU women's basketball team's 69-65 win over Texas in the first round of the NCAA tournament. -- Link

The IDS' Matt Cohen recaps IU's performance in the third night of the NCAA swimming and diving championships. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}