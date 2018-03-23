Ticker
March 23

Hoosier Daily: March 23

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: IU football with a clever recruiting edit on the popular game Fortnite.

What To Watch:

· Baseball: Doubleheader vs. Iowa, first game at 1 p.m. ET - LINK

· Softball vs. Ohio State: 4 p.m. ET - LINK

Headlines:

· After year away, Fitzgerald relishing return to practice, via HSR - LINK

· IUWBB: Hoosiers beat Purdue again, advance to WNIT quarterfinals, via HSR - LINK

· Statement made, via IDS - LINK

