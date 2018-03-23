Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: IU football with a clever recruiting edit on the popular game Fortnite.
Dropping in on Memorial Stadium #LEO #IUFB pic.twitter.com/e0WnGMhuku— Ryan McInerney (@Coach_RMAC) March 23, 2018
What To Watch:
· Baseball: Doubleheader vs. Iowa, first game at 1 p.m. ET - LINK
· Softball vs. Ohio State: 4 p.m. ET - LINK
Headlines:
· After year away, Fitzgerald relishing return to practice, via HSR - LINK
· IUWBB: Hoosiers beat Purdue again, advance to WNIT quarterfinals, via HSR - LINK
· Statement made, via IDS - LINK
----
