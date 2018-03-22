Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: News on former IU standout Thomas Bryant.
Thomas Bryant has been recalled by the @Lakers and will join the team for their Thursday night game in New Orleans. Over 35 @NBAGLeague games this season, he’s averaged 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. #SBLakers https://t.co/7JzLsS40rw pic.twitter.com/siwN02Vlta— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) March 21, 2018
What To Watch:
· Women's basketball vs. Purdue: 7 p.m. ET, BTN+ - LINK
Headlines:
· Westbrook back on the field: “It’s been a long time”, via HSR - LINK
· Pieroni’s American Record, Runner-Up Relay Highlight First Night of NCAA Championships, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
· IU looks to best the Boilermakers for third time this season, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.