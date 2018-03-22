Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-22 08:51:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: March 22

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tweet of the Day: News on former IU standout Thomas Bryant.

What To Watch:

· Women's basketball vs. Purdue: 7 p.m. ET, BTN+ - LINK

Headlines:

· Westbrook back on the field: “It’s been a long time”, via HSR - LINK

· Pieroni’s American Record, Runner-Up Relay Highlight First Night of NCAA Championships, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· IU looks to best the Boilermakers for third time this season, via IDS - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}