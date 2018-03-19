Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Happy belated birthday to IU football player Jeremy Boyd.
Happy Birthday #iufb #DB #38 Jeremy Boyd @JBoyd_17 pic.twitter.com/M00PlbYAOu— Mike Pechac (@coachpechac) March 18, 2018
Headlines:
· IUWBB: Hoosiers advance to WNIT’s Round of 16, via HSR - LINK
· Second quarter run powers IU past Milwaukee, via IDS - LINK
· Walk-off victory gives IU sixth straight win, via IDS - LINK
· Bradley helps Hoosiers walk off as 4-3 winners, via HSR - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.