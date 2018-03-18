Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-18 10:38:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: March 18

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tweet of the Day: Lilly King continues her dominance in the pool.

What To Watch:

· Softball vs. University of Illinois-Chicago: 1 p.m. ET - LINK

· Baseball vs. Northern Illinois: 1:05 p.m. ET - LINK

Headlines:

· 'Thanks, Romeo': New Albany star's storied high school career comes to sudden end, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· IU scores latest comeback win, 4-3, via HSR - LINK

· IU swimmer Lilly King: No danger of this No. 1 seed losing, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}