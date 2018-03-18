Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Lilly King continues her dominance in the pool.
IU's Lilly King is the first woman to break the 2:03.00 barrier, as her time of 2:02.60 sets the American, NCAA, NCAA Meet, U.S. Open, Big Ten, IU school and pool records!— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 17, 2018
Lilly's six NCAA titles are the most for any woman in Big Ten history!#NeverDaunted #GoIU ⚪️🔴
What To Watch:
· Softball vs. University of Illinois-Chicago: 1 p.m. ET - LINK
· Baseball vs. Northern Illinois: 1:05 p.m. ET - LINK
Headlines:
· 'Thanks, Romeo': New Albany star's storied high school career comes to sudden end, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· IU scores latest comeback win, 4-3, via HSR - LINK
· IU swimmer Lilly King: No danger of this No. 1 seed losing, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
