Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Some cool IU football wallpapers for your cell phone.
You want spring ball wallpapers? We got you. #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/QrLT7lPZl9— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) March 14, 2018
What To Watch:
· Wrestling, NCAA Championships: 12 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET - LINK
Headlines:
· Hoosiers get defensive in 11-1 win over Leathernecks, via HSR - LINK
· IUWBB: Mackenzie Holmes becomes IU’s third verbal commit for 2019, via HSR - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.