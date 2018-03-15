Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-15 09:51:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: March 15

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tweet of the Day: Some cool IU football wallpapers for your cell phone.

What To Watch:

· Wrestling, NCAA Championships: 12 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET - LINK

Headlines:

· Hoosiers get defensive in 11-1 win over Leathernecks, via HSR - LINK

· IUWBB: Mackenzie Holmes becomes IU’s third verbal commit for 2019, via HSR - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}